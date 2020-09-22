Former model who accused Donald Trump of sexual assault her at 1997 US Open stayed in touch with him

Amy Dorris, the former model who became the latest woman accusing President Donald Trump of sexual impropriety, remained in touch with Trump more than a year after she claims Trump tried to shove his tongue down her throat and got ‘very gropey’ with her, DailyMail.com has learned exclusively.

According to the husband of a former roommate of Dorris’ in Florida, the 48-year-old continued receiving phone calls from Trump at the apartment in Boca Raton, Florida, that she shared with two other women for more than a year after the incident that allegedly happened at the 1997 U.S. Open tennis in New York City.

‘Amy never talked about Donald Trump like she was scared of him,’ said Stacey Plymale, who now lives in a far suburb of West Palm Beach. ‘It was a surprise to hear her story.’

While Plymale declined comment further her husband, personal injury lawyer Shaun Plymale, said he was dating Stacey at the time she lived with Dorris and another woman and remembers seeing Trump’s name on the caller ID of the condo’s phone line.

‘All three of them had just moved in from Tallahassee,’ Plymale said. ‘Stacey just graduated from FSU (Florida State University) and they figured they’d live closer to Miami.

‘Amy was in the celebrity world already. She was getting jobs in Miami and always used to come home talking about so-and-so.’

According to public records, the women moved in together in a condo complex called The Charleston in June 1998.

By March of 1999, a dispute between the women and the complex’s management company over their lease ended up in court records, with Plymale, Dorris and roommate Jennifer Napoli named in the small claims court lawsuit.

Plymale’s husband, meanwhile, clearly remembers Trump calling the condo several times.

‘I used to see the name Trump on their caller ID,’ he said. ‘I know it was for Amy because she was the only one who had those connections.

‘She was modeling in South Beach and she was in those circles. It wasn’t uncommon to hear her talk about celebrities.’

Plymale said he remembered discussions that year about Dorris getting flown on Trump’s jet to New York for the U.S. Open.

At the time of the alleged assault, Trump was married to Marla Maples, the mother of Tiffany Trump (the three are pictured together in Paris in 1996)

Since the women lived at the Charleston, it could only have been in September 1998 – one full year after what Dorris, now 48, – said there were unwelcomed advances from the man who would become president.

‘I remember this because I tried to talk Amy into getting me on Trump’s private jet to New York,’ Shaun Plymale said. ‘But in the end, no one went up.

‘She never mentioned being afraid or worried about being near Trump, that’s for sure.’

In an interview widely distributed last week Dorris, who now is the mother of 13-year-old twins and going through a divorce from her husband of 14 years, said she felt ‘sick’ and ‘violated’ after the alleged assault in Trump’s VIP box at the national tennis center September 5, 1997, in Queens.

Trump and the White House have denied her claims.

Dorris alleged Trump forced his tongue down her throat and held her in a ‘tentacle’ grip that she could not escape.

The alleged assault occurred despite the fact Dorris was in the box with her boyfriend at the time, Miami publisher Jason Binn.

‘He just shoved his tongue down my throat and I was pushing him off,’ Dorris said. ‘And then that’s when his grip became tighter and his hands were very gropey and all over my butt, my breasts, my back, everything.

‘I was in his grip, and I couldn’t get out of it. I don’t know what you call that when you’re sticking your tongue just down someone’s throat. But I pushed it out with my teeth. I was pushing it. And I think I might have hurt his tongue.’

Amy said she felt ‘sick’ and ‘violated’ after the alleged assault in Trump’s VIP box at the national tennis center September 5, 1997, in Queens. She has gone on to post inspiration quotes on Instagram

Dorris was introduced to Trump days before the tennis tournament by Binn at Trump Tower before the three of them went to the US Open.

Then aged 24, Dorris said Trump ‘came on very strong right away.’

According to her account, the incident occurred when she returned the bathroom despite her pleading with Trump to ‘get away.’

Dorris is among 17 women who have gone on the record to accuse Trump of sexual improprieties in addition to at least two porn stars who claim they had affairs with the real estate tycoon.