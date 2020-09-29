Daily News

Forteta commends Okowa’s reappointment of Oritsewinor as EA Diaspora Affairs

By
0
Post Views: Visits 13

Delta Govt warns against harassment of business owners, property developers

By Perez Brisibe

A Burutu local government area chairmanship hopeful on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Tamaraukuro Forteta, has applauded the governor of Delta State, Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa for reappointing Hon. Kelvin Oritsewinor Olu as Executive Assistance on Diaspora Affairs.

Forteta in a statement on Tuesday, commended the governor for the appointment describing it as a strategic move anchored on the diaspora experience of Hon. Olu who he said will further enthrone the good governance agenda of the governor.

ALSO READ: Okowa to Nigerians: Support PDP back to power in 2023 for good governance

According to Forteta, “Having performed exceptionally well in his first time in office, Governor Okowa in his usual style of rewarding good work with more assignment has reappointed him to finish what he started.

“As a grassroots politician and chairmanship aspirant for Warri North local government area in the last council polls, he has contributed immensely to the growth and development of his people and the PDP as a party.

“I believe with his reappointment, he will continue to bring his wealth of experience to the government of Governor Okowa in foreign relations and diaspora matters and am very confident that he will continue to deliver beyond all reasonable doubts.”

VANGUARD

Zookeeper injured after attack from 440-pound gorilla

Previous article

2023: Anambra indigenes beg Orji Uzo Kalu to run for President

Next article

You may also like

Comments

Leave a Reply

More in Daily News