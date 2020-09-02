Fortifying security at railway stations

The deployment of new fleet of speed coaches and wagons by the Federal Government informed the acquisition of new security skills to keep luggage and passengers safe, writes ADEYINKA ADERIBIGBE

Passengers on the Abuja-Kaduna Speed Train will readily agree that the railway is fast and safe.

The speed train is usually over-subscribed, especially as kidnappers have laid siege on the Abuja-Kaduna Expressway, threatening lives and abducting people for ransom. Such are the daring and brazen acts of the ‘evil men’ that the railway has been under threat of attacks. Repeatedly, the dare devils have had to beat a retreat from the tracks.

Such threats to lives and property of passengers may be a thing of the past in a short while, as the Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC) responded to the security challenge by training its men on luggage scanners and x-ray machines.

The training took place at FAAN’s Training School, where trainees were taught how to handle body and luggage scanners to strengthen security at railway stations that are coming up across the new standard gauge routes being built by the Federal Government.

Giving an insight into the necessity for the training, the Managing Director, Fidet Okhiria, an engineer, said it became necessary in view of the growing insecurity in some parts of the country, especially the Northwest and Northeast, between Abuja and Kaduna, where the corporation offers standard gauge passenger train service and modern terminals.

According to him, 10 members of the staff were drafted from across the various arms of the corporation as pioneers of the new initiative and they would train other workers that may need the skills and knowledge requisite to assure Nigerians that the corporation is ready to provide safe and secured railway services.

“The training would keep them abreast of the new challenges and responsibilities of keeping the train and its passengers safe,” Okhiria said.

For him, the intention to install scanners and x-ray machines at major stations on the standard gauge rail lines on the four routes the corporation currently plies informed the need for new skills for its workforce.

“The men were sent to acquire knowledge on how to handle scanners and screening machines to identify dangerous weapons/goods that criminals might want to conceal and take with them aboard any train/coach,” Okhiria said.

He added that they would in turn train other staff of the corporation to complement the roles of the Nigerian Railway Police and Railway Command National Civil Defence Corps at the stations.

For a corporation that is building passenger confidence in train commuting, with the deployment of new, modern locomotives and coaches for commercial services, and wagons for cargo freighting, the installation of x-ray machines and scanners would undoubtedly boost passengers’ confidence that it is prepared to increase the safety consciousness quotient of its operations.

Across the world, railway terminals are like airport terminals where passengers arrive and depart at regular intervals, and there are screening procedures that must be strictly adhered to by passengers.

The expansion of the corporation’s standard gauge services to Itakpe-Warri and Lagos-Ibadan, to join the Abuja-Kaduna, experts said, informed the need to make train operation safe for passengers.

Okhiria said rather than contracting foreign consultants, the corporation partnered FAAN for the training because it has a lot of competences in scanning and other security details.

He said though the idea of the training was muted in 2017, when the Aviation Ministry was under the Ministry of Transportation, it took so long to materialise because of the need to domesticate the training to suit the peculiar needs of the corporation.

FAAN’s Managing Director/Chief Executive Captain Hamidu Yadudu praised Okhiria for midwifing the historic collaboration which culminated in the security training.

Yadudu, who was represented by the Director of Airport Security Services (ASS), Group Captain Sadiq Dass (rtd), charged all trainees to be good ambassadors of the school and give their best in the promotion of security, safety and facilitation of greater cooperation and collaboration between the two agencies of government.

He said: “Now that the Nigerian Railway has commenced operation, it behoves on you to deploy all that you have been taught to keep both the corporation and the passengers safe. Our operations and yours is a network, your success is our success. Let’s continue to work together In the interest of Nigerians.”

He charged the trainees to be good ambassadors of the NRC and FAAN, so as to strengthen the partnership they pioneered.

General Manager, Training, Mrs. Anne Egbadon-Eyinnaya, said the trainers had taken the trainees through a domesticated manual that was industry specific to the railway and its peculiar operations, adding that the manual and training could compare favourably globally.

Mrs. Egbadon-Eyinnaya said the trainees carried out series of simulation tests of established standard procedures covering counter terrorism, understanding the work environment, access control measures, screening and elimination of perpetrators, the use of x-ray scanning machines to scan luggage’s and persons, image interpretations, and cargo screening, among others.

The Director, Human Resources Administration, Mr. Noirs Anozie, thanked the corporation for the confidence reposed in FAAN to train the pioneers to improve security and safety of passengers at railway stations.

He charged them to put the country first at their duty post as more would be expected of them by the corporation and indeed Nigerians on whose behalf they have been sent for the training.

The class governor Elizabeth Nkechi Ngunu, said the training was rich and extensive covering so many areas that were novel for the corporation.

She assured that the trainees would make the best use of the opportunity given to them and would optimize the depth of knowledge they had been exposed to during the weeklong training.

She said the training would undoubtedly make them more productive even as she assured them that they would replicate all that had been learnt at the training at their various duty posts.