Forum canvasses corporate leadership reset for technological advancement

Business and management leaders have stressed the need to urgently move corporate leadership in Nigeria, from the traditional and industrial-age mind-set to a more technologically-compliant and digital age.







Speaking at the 36th Omolayole Management Lecture (OML), Group Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer, Flour Mills of Nigeria Plc (FMN), Paul Gbededo, argued that it was imperative for corporate Nigeria to leverage technological advances to create new businesses, transform the efficiency of existing businesses and create access and reach to the evolving digital marketplace and consumers.







Gbededo, who spoke on the theme, “Leading at the speed of technology: Implications for the corporate world,” said failure to act promptly could be fatal for businesses, adding that it would have implications on all stakeholders, whose livelihoods and commercial prosperity are connected to the corporate organisations.







Noting that the journey had probably not started yet, he said it is critical to waste no further time, else the Nigerian corporate leadership would be caught unaware, and its implications would be better imagined than experienced.







Gbededo said if corporate leadership in Nigeria could be rallied and be brought to speed ahead of the technological transformation in the digital age, the wide implications in job losses, shrunk commerce, and near degradation of community livelihood would be avoided and significant gains achieved.







He shared how FMN leveraged technology through corporate leaders to protect all its stakeholders, including employees, shareholders, consumers, the local authority, and communities.







President, Chartered Institute of Personnel Management of Nigeria (CIPM), Wale Adediran, whose institute is the host of the 36th OML, said there was a need for everyone to be acquainted with how technology could be leveraged for productivity, profit, and growth.







He mentioned how top-earning individuals and global entities are digitally transforming to deliver sustained value to stakeholders.







The 92-year-old Pa Michael Omolayole, in whose honour the lecture is being held, proffered solutions to some of the critical challenges facing the nation.







One of the ways to tackle the challenges, he said, was for well-meaning and wealthy Nigerians to establish think tanks and credible opinion poll companies.







He said the suggestions would enable various governments of the day and opposition politicians to know the mood of the nation in unmistakable terms.







He added that another way is to pray conscientiously while believing firmly that good thinking, effective planning, hard work, and very high productivity could be regarded as prayer in action.







The yearly lecture, organised by AIESEC Alumni Nigeria (AAN), in collaboration with the CIPM, Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI), Nigerian Institute of Management (NIM), Chartered and Nigeria Employers’ Consultative Association (NECA), addresses contemporary socio-economic issues of national and international concern.

