Four die, others injured in Anambra road crash

Four persons died on Monday while nine others sustained injuries in a road accident in Anambra State.

The accident happened near an animal slaughter house in Obosi, Idemili North Local Government Area.

Three vehicles were involved the crash, including a red 911 M/Benz, a Toyota Camry and a white Toyota Hiace bus.

The cause of the accident, which occurred around 11:30 a.m., was attributed to break failure.

The spokesman of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in the state, Kamal Musa, confirmed the accident in a statement.

He said the corpses have been deposited at the morgue.

“A multiple fatal crashes as a result of break failure and loss of control involving a red 911 M/Benz with registration number JJT 168 XG, a Toyota Camry car with registration number FST 122 DQ and a white Toyota Hiace bus belonging to Izuchukwu Motors with registration number ABN 430 YN was recorded at Obosi slaughter near Obosi police division along Onitsha- Owerri road.

“A total of 13 people, 8 male adults and 5 female adults were involved in the crash.

“Two male adults and 2 female adults who sustained varying degrees of injury were rushed to Unit Hospital Obosi, by FRSC rescue team from Oraifite Unit Command and corpses deposited at the mogue (sic) after they were confirmed dead by the doctors in the hospital. The road obstruction is being cleared to ensure the free flow of traffic,” he added.

