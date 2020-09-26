Four matches to watch this weekend

Liverpool v Arsenal @Anfield @8pm on Sep.28

Liverpool are stronger than last season and were hardly troubled in the 2-0 win over Chelsea last weekend but in Arsenal, they face a Mikel Arteta-led side, who are in buoyant form, and boasting a seven-match winning run, that includes a win over Liverpool in the Community Shield encounter. Jurgen Klopp could give a first start to Thiago Alcantara, after the Spaniard came on for Jordan Henderson in the win over Chelsea, but the front three positions pick themselves with Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firmino, and Sadio Mane in splendid form. Arteta wants his Arsenal side to continue winning as he reflected on the 2-0 win over Leicester City in the third round of the Carabao Cup. “When you win, you have to keep trying to win because things change really quickly.” Both teams boast a 100% record after two matches, but one or both teams will leave Anfield without that record.

Current Form: Liverpool [W-W-W-W-L]; Arsenal [W-W-W-W-W]

Head to head

29/08/20 COS Arsenal P 1 – 1 Liverpool

15/07/20 PRL Arsenal 2 – 1 Liverpool

30/10/19 LEC Liverpool P 5 – 5 Arsenal

24/08/19 PRL Liverpool 3 – 1 Arsenal

29/12/18 PRL Liverpool 5 – 1 Arsenal

Prediction: Liverpool 3-1 Arsenal

Roma v Juventus @Stadio Olimpico @7:45pm on Sep.27

Roma drew their first game against Verona 0-0 but have had to forfeit the point because of a technicality – fielding Amadou Diawara while Juventus were dominant in a 3-0 win over Parma, in Andrea Pirlo’s first match as a manager. Roma forward, Edin Dzeko, almost joined the Old Lady, but they brought in former loanee, Alvaro Morata. In Juventus’ first match, they showed all the quick and flexible movements that looked unachievable in Maurizio Sarri’s reign, and they looked doubly motivated to start the campaign aggressively. Roma must look to meet this aggression head on or they could easily be swept away at the Olimpico.

Current form: Roma [L-D-W-W-L]; Juventus [W-W-W-L-L]

Head to head

01/08/20 SEA Juventus 1 – 3 AS Roma

22/01/20 COI Juventus 3 – 1 AS Roma

12/01/20 SEA AS Roma 1 – 2 Juventus

12/05/19 SEA AS Roma 2 – 0 Juventus

22/12/18 SEA Juventus 1 – 0 AS Roma

Prediction: AS Roma 1-3 Juventus

Barcelona v Villarreal @Nou Camp @8pm on Sep.27

The Barcelona drama is unending, but they will hope for a good end as they file into the empty Nou Camp on Sunday. Lionel Messi is still the captain and is still the extra-terrestrial footballer, who can conjure magic, but Villarreal will not be passive bystanders and boast more match fitness, having already had two La Liga matches under their belt. It looks like Ronald Koeman may have decided on a front three of Messi, Antoine Griezmann and teenage sensation, Ansu Fati but Philippe Coutinho, Ousmane Dembele and new signing Francisco Trincao, have all trained well prior to the game. Villarreal, under new manager, Unai Emery, have four points from their first two matches and will pose dangers across the pitch, especially from Nigerian winger, Samuel Chukwueze. The first goal in this encounter will be very important – if Barcelona concede first, then expect a lot of tension on the home bench.

Current form: Barcelona [W-W-W-L-W]; Villarreal [W-D-L-W-L]

Head to head

05/07/20 LAL Villarreal 1 – 4 Barcelona

24/09/19 LAL Barcelona 2 – 1 Villarreal

02/04/19 LAL Villarreal 4 – 4 Barcelona

02/12/18 LAL Barcelona 2 – 0 Villarreal

09/05/18 LAL Barcelona 5 – 1 Villarreal

Prediction: Barcelona 3-2 Villarreal

Man. City v Leicester City @Etihad Stadium @4:30pm

Leicester boast a 100 per cent record going to the Etihad on Monday but they will face their sternest test without arguably their best tackler, Wilfred Ndidi, whom Brendan Rodgers has said could be out for three months. Pep Guardiola is also facing an injury crisis with the teenager, Liam Delap, the only fit No. 9 in his squad after Gabriel Jesus joined Sergio Aguero in the treatment room. City beat Wolves last weekend 3-1 and especially the first half display was a complete one that showed Guardiola’s hand in not dropping any points as they try to wrestle back the Premiership title from Liverpool. City’s defence is still not water tight but the addition of Nathan Ake has shored it up and given Guardiola’s side greater recovery speed with the high line deployed.

Current form: Man. City [W-W-L-W-W]; Leicester City [L-W-W-D-D]

Head to head

22/02/20 PRL Leicester 0 – 1 Man. City

21/12/19 PRL Man. City 3 – 1 Leicester

06/05/19 PRL Man. City 1 – 0 Leicester

26/12/18 PRL Leicester 2 – 1 Man. City

18/12/18 LEC Leicester 1 – 1 P Man. City

Prediction: Man. City 3-1 Leicester City