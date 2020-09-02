Four NFF staff test positive to coronavirus – Pinnick

The President of the Nigeria Football Federation, Amaju Pinnick, has revealed that four members of its staff returned positive for coronavirus after general tests were conducted.

The NFF had initially announced that a member of its management tested positive for COVID-19 in August and this informed the general testing for all the other staff.

Mr Pinnick on Wednesday revealed that four positive tests emanated from the general exercise carried out but he was quick to allay fears. He said one of those who tested positive has fully recovered while the others are also in stable condition.

“We also conducted COVID-19 tests on all members of staff and four returned positive.

“While one has fully recovered and confirmed negative, others are in stable condition, receiving treatment with the full compliments of the NCDC,” Mr Pinnick revealed via a tweet on Wednesday on his official handle.

The NFF president enjoined all to still be careful as the pandemic is not yet over.

He said: “COVID-19 is still with us and it is important that we follow all health protocols and advisories diligently. I would like to recognise the true heroes of this fight, our frontline workers; the doctors, nurses and health professionals.”

The NFF General Secretary, Mohammed Sanusi, had earlier disclosed that after the tests, the offices would be closed for the disinfection process, while management and staff will work from home.

He said those who tested negative will immediately resume work in the secretariat while anyone who tests positive will be required to self-isolate for the period stipulated in the COVID19 protocols by the Federal Government.

Since April, Nigeria has continued to record over 100 daily cases.

According to the NCDC, 239 infections were reported Tuesday

That brought the total number of infections in the country to 54,247.