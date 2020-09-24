Four Suspected Yahoo Boys Die After Allegedly Eating Indomie And Eggs

Four suspected yahoo boys have been reported dead, three hospitalized and two others unconscious at Ajanomi Area in Abraka Community in Ethiope-East Local Government Area of Delta State, Daily Post reports.

It was gathered that the suspected yahoo boys were sleeping when the incident occurred, however, three out of nine of them were rushed to the Eku Baptist Specialist Hospital for medical care.

While details are still sketchy at the moment, it was learnt that the stomachs of the deceased were already swollen with their skins peeling off.

According to residents, the seven suspected internet fraudsters may have been attacked and killed in their house where they slept last night with a poisonous chemical.

Meanwhile, the Delta State Commissioner of Police, CP Mohammed Hafiz Inuwa, has confirmed the development.

According to him:

”Four persons died, three hospitalized, two are unconscious.”

While noting that the Police cannot say the exact cause of deaths, CP Inuwa said, “Only the hospital can say that.”

“Whatever we say now will amount to a rumour. We are not medical personnel,” the commissioner said.

In the same vein, the Delta State Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Onome Onovwakpoyeya also confirmed the report.

She said:

“The DPO has called me. He said at about 2:30 am this morning, a vigilante member called them that an offensive odour was coming out of a room. So, they went there. When they got there, they found out that one room, a single room, was being occupied by seven occupants and four people were already dead while one was unconscious.”

The Police image maker said they were rushed to the hospital which confirmed four of them dead.

She added:

The two unconscious are receiving treatments. The one that’s conscious said last night, they prepared egg and indomie and after some time, he was now feeling somehow. By the time he checked, others were already lying down.

According to DSP Onovwakpoyeya, “The DPO said their stomachs were swollen and their skins were already peeling as if they poured hot water on them. Later we realized that they’re suspected internet fraudsters (yahoo boys). We noticed they’re not students because they had to get the caretaker who said he actually rented the room to one person. He brought others. But this time around, they’re seven. That they’re not students of the school.”

DSP Onovwakpoyeya further said efforts are being put in place to get more updates.

