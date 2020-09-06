FRSC impounds 8,345 vehicles for violating COVID-19 safety protocols in Anambra

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), on Sunday, said it impounded 8,345 commercial buses for non-adherence to safety protocols against the spread of COVID-19 in Anambra State.

The Sector Commander in the state, Andrew Kumapayi, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Awka, that about 962 rickety trucks were also impounded between January and August.

He said the arrests were made during the joint operations of the FRSC and the Anambra State Ministry of Transport.

Following the lifting of the ban on interstate travels by the Federal Government, commercial transport operators were urged to adhere strictly to COVID-19 safety protocols to curb the spread of the disease in the state.

Some of the safety protocols include the provision of hand washing facilities and hand sanitisers at motor parks.

Others are the use of passengers’ manifest, compliance with physical distancing during loading of passengers and the wearing of face masks by drivers and passengers.

However, according to Mr Kumapayi, the impounded vehicles flouted the safety protocols hence their seizure.

“With the resumption of activities at motor parks nationwide, safety is a basic need for every traveller and in times of COVID-19 pandemic.

“We impounded the commercial vehicles for disregarding COVID-19 safety protocols of physical distancing, face masks and other traffic offences.

“The State House of Assembly also passed a resolution that the corps should rid the state of menace of rickety vehicles, especially trucks, to reduce the rate of accidents.

“That decision led to the commencement of the clampdown on rickety vehicles like tippers on Anambra roads,’’ the sector commander said.

He advised motorists to drive safely during the ‘ember months’ to avoid road traffic accidents.

“The FRSC will soon begin its ember months’ safety campaign and special patrol operations to allay fears associated with the period.’’

He advised that people should avoid night travels, saying that it is safer to travel in the day so that in the event of any unforeseen circumstances, they can get help easily.

According to him, strict compliance to traffic regulations, obedience to speed limits and consideration for other road users will guarantee a safer motoring environment and also reduce road traffic crashes this ember months’ season.