Fuel, electricity tariff hike: NANS dissociates self from planned protest in Southwest

By James Ogunnaike

The leadership of the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) has dissociated itself from the planned protest by the southwest Zone D chapter of the association over the recent hike in fuel pump price and electricity tariff.

The NANS Southwest zone D, led by one Kappo Samuel Olawale had given the federal government a five-day ultimatum to reverse the hike in the prices of fuel and electricity tariff.

The students insisted that if the government fails to reverse the prices, it would shut down the South-West states in a mass protest.

But, reacting to the threat, the National Public Relations Officer (PRO) of NANS, Comrade Azeez Adeyemi disowned the Olawale – led group, describing it as “impostor”.

Adeyemi in a statement on Saturday in Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital, insisted that the Olawale – led is not recognised by the national leadership of the students’ umbrella body.

He called on the Ogun State Police Command not to hesitate to arrest and prosecute anyone caught disturbing the peace of the State under the guise of any protest.

According to Adeyemi, the national leadership of NANS had met in Abuja last Thursday where it was unanimously agreed that the federal government be given a stipulated date to reverse the hike in the pump price of fuel and electricity tariff failure to which NANS would stage a massive protest in Abuja, the Federal Capital Territory.

He added that NANS and other affiliate bodies had staged a protect in Abeokuta the Ogun State capital and other five southwest states last week Tuesday to register their displeasure on the issue.

He said, “The National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) wishes to inform the general public that it is not part of any planned protest by a group of impostors who call themselves NANS SouthWest zone D, led by one Kappo Samuel Olawale.

“We want to put it on record that the umbrella body does not recognise the Olawale – led group and would not in any way be held responsible for their actions.

“No person should hide under NANS to disturb the peace of the State under any guise.

“This group of individuals are not authorised to carry out any protest in the name of NANS and we want to call on the Ogun State Police Command to be alive to its responsibility and arrest anyone caught during the planned protect”, Adeyemi said.

Vanguard News Nigeria