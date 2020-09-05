Gambia: FIFA President Sends Condolence On Late Gambia Captain

Following the passing away of former Real De Banjul FC and Scorpions Captain Papa Sarr Corr, which sad event occurred on Monday 31 August, 2020, messages of condolences have started pouring in at Football House.

The latest message of condolences is being dispatched by FIFA President Gianni Infantino, who writes through the GFF President Lamin Kaba Bajo to covey his deepest sympathy to the GFF and to Papa Sarr Corr’s family, his friends and loved ones.

“I would like to express my sincerest and heartfelt condolences on the passing of former international player, Papa Sarr Corr. Words seem inadequate to express the sadness we feel for this loss,” he writes.

The FIFA boss also described the former Real De Banjul Captain and legend as “one of the pillars of the national team of The Gambia”.

The head of World football said the late National Captain would be remembered for his long and successful career at Real De Banjul FC. “Captain and legend of Real de Banjul FC, his legacy and achievements, and in particular his friendly personality, his popularity, his leadership, his loyalty and his human qualities, will not be forgotten, and he will be truly missed,” Infantino further writes.

The late Gambia Captain was laid to rest on Monday 31 August, 2020 with scores of sympathizers describing him as amiable and loyal to both club and country.

In a similar development, Gambia Football Federation President Lamin Kaba Bajo also paid tribute to the late veteran sports administrator.

He said the news of the passing of Mr. George F Gomez, former Football Association President has left a huge scar on all Gambian spheres of life. Mr. Gomez credited to have played significant contribution to the growth and development of football in The Gambia.

In a Facebook tribute, GFF President Lamin Kaba Bajo described “Uncle George” as a legend whose role in sports research is unparalleled.

Another big loss!

“Waking up this morning learning about the passing away of one of greatest sons of the land was yet another devastating news within a short space of time.

The untimely demise of the Legendary George F. Gomez is a monumental loss to the country and sports in particular. He was both a successful athlete and sports administrator who is not easy to equal.

I had my first close interactions with him during his days as the SG/CEO of the then GNOSC and this continued till today. He’s an encyclopedia of Gambian sports especially football, and very general in sharing his knowledge and experience. This is manifested in the publication of books in the domain.

Uncle George will be remembered most at the GFF by his unparalleled role in the research and organization of the Maiden GFF Recognition and Awards Night held earlier this year. Equally, he will be missed amongst other things in our plans to set up a Gambia Football Museum, the matter being the last thing I discussed with him recently.

On behalf of the GFF and the entire football family of The Gambia, I extend my deepest condolences to the bereaved family and pray that his gentle soul rest in perfect peace,” Mr. Bajo writes.

Source: GFF

