Gambia: Waa Banjul FC Recognised for Nurturing Astounding Players

Waa Banjul Football Club is known for nurturing astonishing players in Banjul.

The Banjul based-club is currently plying their trade in the country top flight league after gaining promotion to the first division league last season.

They were occupying fourth-place in the 2019-2020 Gambia Football Federation (GFF) Division One League standings prior to the Federation declaring the league null and void in May 2020 after President Adama Barrow extended the state of public emergency in a bid to curb the spread of the coronavirus pandemic in the country.

