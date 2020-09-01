Game Of Thrones’ co-creators to adapt Chinese sci-fi saga

By Kelby Vera For Dailymail.com

Game Of Thrones co-creators David Benioff and D.B. Weiss are now working with Netflix on their first epic drama since the end of their HBO saga last year.

The writing team will be adapting the Chinese sci-fi trilogy The Three-Body Problem for the streaming service, according to a new report from Deadline.

Benioff, Weiss and Netflix will have the help of an A-list executive producing ensemble, which is set to include Star Wars‘ Rian Johnson, AMC’s The Terror: Infamy co-creator Alexander Woo, and actress Rosamund Pike, among other industry pros.

This will be Benioff and Weiss’ first dramatic project with Netflix since signing an overall deal with the streaming giant last year. They are currently executive producing the half-hour dramedy The Chair, featuring Sandra Oh and written by Amanda Peet.

It will also be their first expansive, world-building endeavor since Game Of Thrones ended on a lackluster note in 2019.

Woo – who also signed an overall deal with Netflix this year – will join the GoT duo as a writer and executive producer.

Rian Johnson will exec produce alongside his producing partner Ram Bergman.

Rosamund Pike will work with Brad Pitt’s production company Plan B along with her and Robie Uniacke’s own company Primative Streak.

Lin Qi, chairman of the books’ rights-holders Yoozoo Group and The Three-Body Universe, and Zhao Jilong, the vice president of The Three-Body Universe, will also exec produce alongside Bernadette Caulfield.

Caulfield was an exec producer on GoT and was recently installed as President of Benioff & Weiss’ production company.

Joining them will be Nena Rodrigue, President of Television for Rian Johnson and partner Bergman’s production company T-Street.

The author of the Three-Body Problem Liu Cixin will serve as a consulting producer alongside Ken Liu, who wrote the English translation for The Three-Body Problem and sequel Death’s End.

Three-Body Problem saga – which consists of the three books Remembrance Of Earth’s Past, The Dark Forest and Death’s End – tells the story of Earth’s first contact with an alien civilization.

The first tome follows Ye Wenjie, who attempts to held extraterrestrials invade Earth after witnessing the death of her father during China’s Cultural Revolution.

Three-Body Problem made history as the first Asian novel to win a Hugo Award For Best Novel, the highest honor in science-fiction and fantasy literature.

A Chinese film adaptation of Three-Body Problem began being adapted in 2015, but never made its way to production.

Talking about their vision for the project Benioff and Weiss said: ‘Liu Cixin’s trilogy is the most ambitious science-fiction series we’ve read, taking readers on a journey from the 1960s until the end of time, from life on our pale blue dot to the distant fringes of the universe. We look forward to spending the next years of our lives bringing this to life for audiences around the world.’

Author Liu Cixin shared their excitement saying: ‘I have the greatest respect for and faith in the creative team adapting The Three-Body Problem for television audiences. I set out to tell a story that transcends time and the confines of nations, cultures and races; one that compels us to consider the fate of humankind as a whole.

‘It is a great honor as an author to see this unique sci-fi concept travel and gain fandom across the globe and I am excited for new and existing fans all over the world to discover the story on Netflix.’