Ganduje satisfied with schools resumption plan

Our Reporter

KANO State Governor Abdullahi Ganduje has praised the Federal Government’s measures for reopening of schools in the country, Chief Press Secretary to the Deputy Governor, Hassan Fage, said in a statement on Sunday.

The governor described the federal government’s policies and programmes for education as veritable tools to national development.

“The progress recorded and measures taken by the Buhari-led administration in reopening of schools in the country is commendable.

“I wish to acknowledge the commitment of the federal government in the education sector, particularly at this time when schools are about to be reopened.”

Represented by his Deputy, Nasiru Gawuna, Ganduje stated while receiving the Minister of State for Education, Chukwuemeka Nwajiuba, who visited him in his office.

Ganduje also said the state was committed to prioritising the education sector because of its importance.

He said fumigation had been conducted with Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) provided to the schools across the state.

“As part of compliance with the COVID-19 protocols for ensuring safety and protection of the teaching staff and the students ahead of the reopening of schools, fumigation has been conducted with PPE provided to the schools across the state.

“The state government recently released the sum of N880 million for the renovation of some schools across the State.”