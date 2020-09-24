Ganduje urges ICT approach to tackle insecurity

Fanen Ihyongo, Kano

KANO State Governor Abdullahi Ganduje, on Tuesday, identified insecurity as the biggest challenge confronting Nigeria at the moment and

He recommended the ICT approach as the best way to tackle the growing menace.

Ganduje said Nigeria, which is the most populous country in Africa, cannot develop to its desired pedestal if the government fails to tackle the present security challenge.

The governor spoke at his paper presentation on “Promoting National Security and Economic Development: The Kano State Experience,” hosted by the Executive Intelligence Management Course Dialogue (EIMC) of the National Institute for Security Studies (NISS), in Bwari, Abuja.