Gardaí seize 80 cars worth €2m as part of money-laundering investigation

The Criminal Assets Bureau (Cab) has seized cars worth more than €2 million as part of a continuing operation in counties Clare and Tipperary.

The raids, which are part of Operation Bagana, are being carried out as part of an operation that also involves officers from the Economic Crime Bureau attached to West Midlands Police in the United Kingdom.

Operation Bagana is part of a cyber-fraud and money-laundering investigation in the UK.

The Cab investigation is focussed on the assets of an international organised crime group who are suspected of laundering the proceeds of mandate fraud committed in the UK, via a used car outlet in County Tipperary.

Mandate fraud involves the changing of bank account details for supplier or customer accounts in order to gain control of an account, and benefit from unauthorised payments.

Searches were conducted at two residential premises and one business premises in Co Clare, and two residential and one business premises in Co Tipperary, the Garda Press Office said in a statement.

The search of the business premises in Co Tipperary, a used car outlet, remained ongoing at lunchtime.

By that stage more than 80 cars with an approximate value of €2 million had been seized, along with cash of €21,000.

A Cab officer with one of the high value cars seized in Tipperary on Thursday. Photograph: An Garda



More than €200,000 has been restrained in financial accounts linked to the organised criminal group.

This morning’s search operation involved Cab, the Emergency Response Unit, the Stolen Motor Vehicle Investigation Unit, the Garda National Immigration Bureau, the Garda Technical Bureau, and assistance from the Revenue Customs Dog Unit.

“Today’s search operation is an example of the ongoing co-operation between the Criminal Assets Bureau, An Garda Síochána, and UK Police Forces in the investigation of International Organised Criminal Groups,” said Chief Bureau Officer, Detective Chief Superintendent Michael Gubbins.

“Our activities are in furtherance of the CAB mission ‘to deny and deprive’,” he said.