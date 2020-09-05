Gbadamosi, Alebiosu emerge as PDP candidates for Lagos East, Kosofe 2 bye-elections

Mr. Babatunde Gbadamosi Sunday emerged as the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party Party (PDP) for the coming Lagos East senatorial bye-election election scheduled to hold on October 31.

Gbadamosi polled 529 votes to beat other three aspirants for the position during the primary held held at the Kosofe party secretariat.

Mr Ademola Alebiosu also emerged as the party’s candidate for the bye-election of Kosofe 2 constituency for the Lagos State House of Assembly. Alebiodu polled 31 votes to defeat his only opponent, Mr. Segun Aroyewun.

Gbadamosi’s closest rival, Princess Saidat Odofin Fafowora polled 59 votes, followed by Mr. Olanrewaju Moshood Babatunde, who polled 21 votes and Princess Abiodun Oyefusi, who came last polling just seven (7) votes.

The senatorial primary exercise, which produced Gbadamosi as the party’s candidate, commenced around 12: 18pm at the PDP local council secretariat at Pedro in Somolu area of the state, and was witnessed by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) team led by Tunde Oyebode.

Announcing the result, Secretary of the Electoral Committee, Hon. Awaj- Imombak Abiante, gave the run down, saying a total of 638 delegates voted, while 14 void votes were recorded in the exercise, with Gbadamosi polling the largest of 638 votes to beat all his rival.

The seat became vacant following the death of Senator Sikiru Bayo Osinusi, who passed on on June 15, 2020.

The exercise witnessed party delegates from five local council areas in the state, including Somolu, Kosofe, Ibeju- Lekki, Ikorodu and Epe coming together to vote candidate of their choice.

Chairman of the national electoral committee, Sir Ndidi Okereke applauded the exercise as peaceful, even as he commended the aspirants and the delegates as well for the peace exercise.

The aspirants also in separate interview noted the peaceful exercise, while they commended the party leadership for bringing such about.

