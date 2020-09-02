Daily News

Gbajabiamila gets Buhari’s blessings, leaves for Ghana

By
0
Post Views: Visits 15

Gbajabiamila gets Buhari’s blessings, leaves for Ghana

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

SPEAKER of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila, Tuesday got the blessings of President Muhammadu Buhari to travel to Ghana on what he called “Legislative Diplomacy”, over the closure of Nigerian shops in the West African country.

Gbajabiamila had last week said the closure of Nigerian shops in Ghana contravened Economic Community of West African States, ECOWAS, trade protocols and had called for a decisive solution between both countries.

READ ALSO: Level of inconsistent speech, words from Ghanaian authority alarming ― Union president

The Speaker, who arrived the Presidential Villa about 3pm met behind closed doors with the President.

He is expected to leave for the legislative Diplomacy on Wednesday.

Vanguard News Nigeria

COVID-19: Chloroquine used only in clinical trials in Nigeria, says NCDC boss

Previous article

We’ll not support reopening of varsities, ASUU zones insist

Next article

You may also like

Comments

Leave a Reply

More in Daily News