Gbajabiamila Mourns Emir Of Zazzau

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rep. Femi Gbajabiamila has mourned the passing of the Emir of Zazzau, His Royal Highness, Alhaji Shehu Idris.

Gbajabiamila said the royal father lived a life worthy of emulation by the upcoming generation, saying his demise has left a vacuum too difficult to fill at this time.

The Speaker noted that the late Shehu Idris was an embodiment of peace, rallying round his people to live peacefully and harmoniously among themselves and with visitors.

While condoling with the people and Government of Kaduna State, especially the Zazzau Emirate, Gbajabiamila prayed that Almighty Allah will grant the soul of the late Emir of Zazzau eternal rest.

“For those that knew the late Emir of Zazzau, he stood for peace not just among his subjects but also among Nigerians as a whole.

“While on the throne, he lived an exemplary life. His was a life worthy of emulation. My heart and prayers go to the people of Zazzau Emirate, members of his immediate family, and the entire people of Kaduna State for this painful loss,” Gbajabiamila said.

The Speaker said the late emir has made his mark and positive impacts on the lives of his people.

The late Alhaji Shehu Idris, who ascended to the throne in 1975, spent 45 years as the 18th Fulani Emir of Zazzau, one of the longest reigns in Northern Nigeria. He was both the Chairman of the Zazzau Emirate Council and the Kaduna State Emirate Council.