Gbajabiamila Sympathises With Senator Wamakko, Describes Daughter’s Death As Painful

A file photo of the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila.

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila has condoled with Senator Aliyu Wamakko over the demise of his daughter, Sadiya.

Gbajabiamila, who described the passing away of Sadiya as painful, said he shares in the grief of the Wamakko family.

In a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Lanre Lasisi, the Speaker prayed for the repose of the soul of Wamakko’s daughter.

“My heart and prayers go to the family of Distinguished Senator Aliyu Magatakarda Wamakko.

“It is painful losing one’s daughter. I pray that Allah (SWT) will grant her soul Jannatul Firdaus and give the family the fortitude to bear this huge loss,” the Speaker said.