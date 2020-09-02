Gbajabiamila to visit Ghana amidst country’s row with Nigeria

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, will visit Ghana on Wednesday for a meeting with his Ghanaian counterpart over alleged harassment of Nigerians in the neighbouring West African country.

The Nigerian government last week warned that it would no longer tolerate hostilities towards Nigerian residents in Ghana.

Information minister, Lai Mohammed, recalled that Ghanaian officials seized a property in Accra, which the Nigerian government had used as diplomatic premises for almost 50 years.

He also alleged “aggressive and incessant deportation of Nigerians from Ghana,” noting that between January 2018 and February 2019, no fewer than 825 Nigerians were deported from that country.

But in a counter statement, Ghana’s information minister, Kolo Nkrumah, said Mr Mohammed’s account was not factual and accurate.

Mr Nkrumah added that the deportations were over criminal activities such as fraud, prostitution and armed robbery.

Legislative intervention

After meeting President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday, Mr Gbajabiamila told State House reporters he will be meeting the Speaker of the parliament in Ghana on Wednesday “to look at the issues on ground, as it affects our citizens, and to try and calm things down and see if there’s a way forward.”

He added that the “legislative diplomacy” move is aimed to calm nerves and reach an amicable settlement of the disputes between the two countries.

He said Nigeria is not making any demands, “we are just going to discuss in the spirit of African Parliaments and we will be looking at issues from time to time as they affect African countries and this is one of them.”

“We are two strong West African countries and there must be symbiosis, we must work together. You don’t get anything from working at cross-purposes or knocking heads together. We must, at all times, as Africans, work as best as possible together and that’s what this my trip is about,” Mr Gbajabiamila added.