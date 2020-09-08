Georgia deputy finds a GOAT eating her paperwork inside her patrol car

By Andrew Court For Dailymail.com

Hilarious bodycam video shows a Georgia sheriff’s deputy returning to her patrol vehicle to find an eager – and hungry – new driver.

The Douglas County cop was delivering civil papers to a home near Douglasville last Monday when she left the driver’s side door of her car wide open – only for a pet goat to climb inside.

Footage shows the officer knocking on the front door of the property, before she looks over and notices the animal wandering toward her vehicle.

‘Hope that goat don’t get in my car,’ the deputy says to herself, before it jumps right in.

‘S**t!’ she mutters, as she rushes back toward the automobile.

The officer opens the passenger’s side door to find the goat munching on paperwork.

‘Get out! Get out!’ the cop yells, but the animal fails to listen, and continues chowing down on the documents.

The cop struggles to attract the attention of the animal, as she wanders back and forth from each side of the vehicle trying to push it out.

After more than a minute, the goat finally jumps out of the car with a sheaf of papers in its mouth.

Two pet dogs arrive on the scene barking at the unfolding spectacle.

Bodycam footage shows the female cop pushed to the ground by the goat, as paperwork she was holding is strewn across the lawn.

The officer manages to pick up her papers and wrestle the document out of the goat’s mouth before finally going on her way.

She appears to find the incident amusing, and can be heard chuckling as she gets back insider her vehicle to continue on with her day.

The Douglas Country Sheriff’s Office also managed to see the funny side, and shared the bodycam footage to its Facebook page.

‘Even though the officer was knocked to the ground, she was not physically harmed in the incident. At the end of the day we all got a little laugh out of it and we hope you do as well!’ they wrote.