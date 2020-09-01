Germany Expects V-Shaped Economic Rebound From Coronavirus

FRANKFURT—Germany’s economy is recovering faster than was anticipated a few months ago, helped by a mild and short coronavirus lockdown, a large-scale fiscal stimulus and Berlin’s close trade links with China, according to new government forecasts.

The country’s gross domestic product should contract by 5.8% this year, a 0.5 percentage-point improvement on earlier forecasts and on par with the decline recorded in the wake of the 2008 financial crisis, the economy ministry said on Tuesday.

