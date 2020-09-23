Gerrard drops Balogun from Europa tie

Rangers’ manager Steven Gerrard has left Leon Balogun out of his Europa League squad for tomorrow’s clash with Willem II – while Ryan Jack and Kemar Roofe are included for the trip to Holland.

Also, Balogun’s compatriot at Rangers, Joe Aribo has been left out of the Eagles’ squad, indicating he may not return to first team action soon.

Balogun was on the bench for the weekend draw with Hibs at Easter Road and has struggled with some niggly injuries since his last appearance against St. Johnstone last month.

The defender’s omission from the squad would suggest he’s still not close to full fitness – despite being on the bench at the weekend – and will raise some concerns for supporters.

Nigeria’s squad, which is for their friendly matches against Cote d’Ivoire and Tunisia on October 9 and 13, did not feature Aribo.

Aribo has scored two goals in four games for Nigeria since he made his debut last year.

The midfielder had been the star man for Rangers pre-season, but picked up an injury and has missed recent clashes.

Not being included in the squad suggests it will be a race for Aribo to be fit for Rangers’ Old Firm clash with Celtic on October 17.