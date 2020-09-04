Getfitng tackles obesity with e-platform

Getfit Technologies Limited, makers of the Getfitng waist trimmers continues to dictate the pace in the fast-growing shapewear market with its recent launch of an online platform aimed at helping its users in their efforts to stay fit and trim.

The educational platform, www.getfit.ng/teachablecourses has been active and has enrolled some interested individuals for its health-and-fitness tutorials.

Speaking on what informed this latest initiative from the company, Adekemi Oladipo, the CEO of Getfit Technologies, says: “The online platform is an e-learning portal dedicated solely to teach how to live a healthy, fit-life and eat healthily.”

She explains further: “The rate of obesity is high in Africa and a lot of people do not have the knowledge of how to avoid being obese. So we are teaching online how to achieve a healthy and fit lifestyle easily without breaking the bank.”

On how the e-platform works, the CEO gives an insight: “We register students and courses on the site. And those enrolled have access to these Do-It-Yourself teachings such as tips on healthy living, good diet and easy but effective exercises that will help them curb tendencies that could lead to obesity. We will be adding more courses subsequently.”

Getfitng waist trimmers have been the rave in the market in the past three years. This development, according to Oladipo is no coincidence, and certainly not a stroke-of-luck development. “Our products are custom-made with technological-driven materials that are of the best quality,” she stresses.

