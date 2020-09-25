Ghastly Accident Along Calabar-Ikom Road Leaves 11 Passengers On Their Way For A Burial Dead (Graphic Photos)

At least eleven persons who were on their way for a burial ceremony have died following a ghastly motor accident along the Calabar-Ikom road.

It was gathered that two people survived the accident but are said to be critically injured

The accident involving a white-coloured Hiace bus with plate number EDA28XA, occurred around 10 a.m on Thursday, September 24, 2020, along the Calabar-Ikom Highway in Mbarakom Community, Akamkpa Local Government Area of Cross River State.

An eyewitness disclosed that the crash was caused by brake failure while the vehicle was on high speed.

Another eyewitness who gave his name as Albert Asuquo said that he helped in rescuing the accident victims, adding that the injured passengers were taken to the General Hospital in Akamkpa alongside, the corpses.

Mr. Effiong, a neighbour to the some of the deceased persons said they were in a chartered bus going for a burial of another neighbour who passed away.

“I know some of them very well, they are my neighbours and we stay in the same yard. Someone in the area died and they were going for the burial. It was a chartered vehicle for the burial. May their souls rest in peace.” Effiong said.

The Sector Head of Operations, Deputy Corps Commander of the Federal Road Safety Corps, Mathew Egbe, confirmed the incident to the media.

He blamed the accident on over speeding on the part of the driver with the passengers in the vehicle.

“The accident occurred along the Calabar-Mbarakom-Awi highway. The Hiace bus was conveying 13 passengers, 11 died while two sustained injuries,” he said.

“The accident that occurred this morning claimed 11 lives while two sustained injuries. The injured passengers were taken to the General Hospital in Akampka for treatment alongside the corps,” the Federal Road Safety official added.

