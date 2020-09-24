Gigi Hadid Welcomes Baby Girl With Boyfriend Zayn Malik

Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid at Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City.

Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik are parents!

Gigi Hadid confirmed in April she and boyfriend Zayn Malik were expecting their first child together.

Former One Direction member, 27, and supermodel, 25, and have welcomed their first child together, a baby girl, Malik announced Wednesday.

“Our baby girl is here, healthy & beautiful,” Malik wrote on Twitter.

Our baby girl is here, healthy & beautiful🙏🏽❤️to try put into words how i am feeling right now would be an impossible task. The love i feel for this tiny human is beyond my understanding.Grateful to know her, proud to call her mine, & thankful for the life we will have together x pic.twitter.com/nvhfOkk2fw — zayn (@zaynmalik) September 24, 2020

“To try put into words how I am feeling right now would be an impossible task,” the new dad gushed. “The love I feel for this tiny human is beyond my understanding. Grateful to know her, proud to call her mine, & thankful for the life we will have together x.”

Later that evening, Wednesday, the model shared a black and white image sharing Malik and their newborn, confirming their little girl had arrived over the weekend.

“Our girl joined us earth-side this weekend and she’s already changed our world. So in love🥺💕,” Hadid wrote.

During her pregnancy, Hadid shared a brief glimpse of her baby bump during an Instagram Live in July and explained why she’d previously held off on sharing photos.

“Obviously, I think a lot of people are confused why I’m not sharing more, but like, I’m pregnant through a pandemic. Like, obviously my pregnancy is not the most important thing going on in the world,” Hadid shared that she believes current world events like the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak and the Black Lives Matter movement deserved more focus than her pregnancy.

“That’s a reason that I’ve felt that it’s not really something that I need to share, apart from with my family and friends,” she went on. “Obviously a lot of people have lost lives due to coronavirus — that was in the beginning of quarantine and still happening.”

“And then we moved obviously into the reemergence of the BLM movement, and I thought that our presence on social media should be used for that,” the model explained.

“I have been taking a lot of pictures of my bump and sending it to friends and family and it’s been really cute and exciting, and I’m trying to document it well because I’ve heard a lot of people say obviously, ‘Make sure you don’t miss it,’ “ she said.

The couple, loved up. (Image: Gigi Hadid/Instagram)

Hadid confirmed she was expecting with Malik during an April 30 interview with Jimmy Fallon, telling The Tonight Show host, “Obviously, we wish they could’ve announced it on our own terms, but we’re very excited and happy and grateful for everyone’s well-wishes and support.”

The couple met on the set of Malik’s music video for the song Pillowtalk.