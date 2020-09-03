Girl (11) in serious condition after being struck by car in Co Limerick

An 11-year-old girl is in a serious condition in hospital after being struck by a car in Co Limerick.

The pedestrian was hit on the N24 at Pallasgreen in the east of the county at about 5.30pm on Thursday.

Emergency services attended to the child before she was airlifted to Cork University Hospital where her condition has been described as serious.

The road was briefly closed for examination but has since reopened. Gardaí said the occupants of the car were uninjured and the cause of the collision is not known.

Gardaí have appealed for witnesses and to anyone with video footage, including dash cams from passing vehicles on the route at the time, to come forward.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Bruff Garda Station at (061) 382 940 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.