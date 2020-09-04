Girl, 3, raped and murdered in India due to feud between families

By Ian Noble For Mailonline

Published: 08:24 EDT, 4 September 2020

A three-year-old girl has been raped and strangled in India as part of an on-going feud between rival families, the victim’s father claims.

This is the third such similar incident in the Lakhimpur Kher district, of Uttar Pradesh, of India, in the last 20 days.

In the latest incident the child, who had been missing since Wednesday, was found near to her village in the Lakhimpur Kher district, of Uttar Pradesh.

A man from the child’s village has since been arrested based upon her father’s complaint.

The child’s father alleges that the arrested man kidnapped and killed his daughter due to an old rivalry.

The suspect was arrested after the police formed four teams to search for him.

Villagers found the body of the three-year-old in an Indian field where she had been raped and strangled

She was found in a field on Thursday just 1,600ft from her home and the police said that she had been raped and strangled.

This is the third rape-murder of a minor in the district in the last 20 days.

The Lakhimpur Kheri district had recently been in the news due to two other similar incidents.

A 17-year-old, who had left home in order to complete a scholarship application, was found dead near to her village.

The teenager’s mutilated body was discovered near to a dry pond just 200 metres from her village.

It is alleged that she had also been raped and murdered.

Shortly before this a 13-year-old girl was also raped and strangled in the same district.

The three-year-old was found in a field just 1,600ft from her home in the Lakhimpur Kheri district, of India

She failed to return after going to her fields and her body was found by her family who were looking for the teenager.

Her body was found in a sugarcane field.

The attacks have led to public anger and both Congress and the Samajwadi Party have attacked the BJP government of Yogi Adityanath citing the worsening law and order situation.

Congress chief Ajay Kumar Lalu Tweeted: ‘Even after so many incidents our ‘tough’ Chief Minister has not fixed responsibility. A dying system and a helpless Chief Minister.’

The Women and Child Safety Organization was recently created by the state government following a spurt of crimes against women, especially children.

It is headed by a senior police officer to handle these cases and to try to ensure the safety of women and children.