Girl, four, is lured into a car and abducted at a petrol station in Ukraine

By Ryan Fahey For Mailonline

Published: 05:35 EDT, 1 September 2020 | Updated: 06:14 EDT, 1 September 2020

This is the horrifying moment a four-year-old girl was lured into a car and abducted from a petrol station in Ukraine while her mother was paying inside.

CCTV footage from a petrol station in the city of Boryspil, around 25 miles east of Kiev, shows a man dressed in a black tracksuit top and dark jeans ushering four-year-old Elizaveta Kolisnichenko into the back of a white car as her mother pays for fuel at the till.

The man then sped off with the girl in his backseat.

CCTV footage shows a man dressed in black coaxing four-year-old Elizaveta Kolisnichenko into the back of a white car in Boryspil, around 25 miles east of Kiev, Ukraine

This is the moment the man places the youngster in the backseat of the white car in Boryspil, Ukraine

The man targeted the youngster while her mother was paying for fuel at the till in Boryspil, Ukraine

‘At the gas station in Boryspil, an unknown man, taking advantage of the fact that the mother was distracted from her daughter, paying for fuel, kidnapped the girl, put her in a car and drove in an unknown direction,’ a press release from the National Police of Ukraine said.

The girl’s father was also nearby, a witness added.

‘Dad was in the car, mum went to the gas station with her, and while mum was standing at the checkout, the girl was looking at toys,’ the witness told local media outlet Gazeta.

After her parents reported the abduction, police mobilised all available officers, including CID detectives, to track down the youngster.

The 29-year-old man can be seen being taken into custody by police officers, who were mobilised across the region to track down the child and her abductor

Officers can be seen taking the man into custody in Boryspil. The man, who is yet to be identified, admitted after his arrest that he had kidnapped the four-year-old ‘with criminal intent’

The kidnapper was found within two hours with the girl near Boryspil Airport, according to Kiev’s Chief of Police Andrey Nebytov.

‘Despite all the difficulties of the search, police officers managed to find the kidnapper within two hours and save the girl from trouble,’ police said.

‘The perpetrator was a 29-year-old man, a local resident. The girl was returned to her parents unharmed.’

On arrest, the man ‘confessed to police that he had kidnapped the child with criminal intent’, according to the Ukrainian Ministry of Internal Affairs.

Nebitov thanked those involved in the search efforts, adding that he was sure they had stopped a ‘much more heinous sexual offence’, the Mirror reported.

The 29-year-old man, who is yet to be named, was filmed being taken into custody.