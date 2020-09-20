Giuliana Rancic announces she and her family have tested positive for COVID-19

By Dailymail.com Reporter

Published: 18:35 EDT, 20 September 2020 | Updated: 19:28 EDT, 20 September 2020

Giuliana Rancic has revealed she will not be participating in this year’s Emmy festivities after she and her entire family tested positive for coronavirus.

The awards show regular mainstay, 46, shared the news during E!’s Live From the Red Carpet: The 2020 Emmy Awards show on Sunday.

She told fans: ‘Hey, everyone. As I go into my 20th year on the E! red carpet I have to say I do not take missing an award show lightly, but unfortunately this year is just so different.’

As part of E! and NBCUniversal’s very strict testing guidelines, especially before an event like this, I did find out that I tested positive for COVID-19. Now as much as I didn’t want to hear that, I’m very thankful I heard it before I traveled and possibly could have exposed other people. So for that, I’m thankful.’

Sick day: Giuliana Rancic, 46, has revealed she will not be participating in this year’s Emmy festivities after she and her entire family tested positive for coronavirus. She’s seen in February above

Touching on her family’s health and how they’re doing during this incredibly precarious time, the veteran red carpet host shared that all things considered her family was doing well.

‘As far as my health, I’m doing well. My husband and our son also did test positive, but we’re all doing well and taking care each other so I’m going to get back to doing that.’

She signed off, ‘I just want to say I’m wishing you all the best and please protect yourselves and protect those around you. Take good care and I’ll see you on the next red carpet.’

Husband of thirteen years Bill, 49, and son Duke, eight, are all living in close quarters with the Hollywood reporter as they try and get through this challenging time as a family.

Heavy-hitter: Giuliana has been a red carpet staple for over 13 years, joining E! in 2002; pictured at the 77th annual Golden Globes January 2020

Boys: Giuliana’s husband Bill and eight-year-old son Duke have also tested positive for the virus. The small family of three are quarantining together and are currently ‘doing well’ she reported

Unfortunately, Giuliana is no stranger when it comes to health scares.

Only nine years ago, in 2011, she announced on Today that she had been diagnosed with breast cancer and was going to undergo a double mastectomy after struggling with infertility.

Thankfully five year later she was diagnosed cancer free and has continued to live a healthy life, keeping wellness a top priority.

As the host has been gearing up for red carpet season, it seems as if this one will have to wait until next year.

Health risks: This is not Giuliana’s first brush with a deadly disease. In 2011 the host revealed on Today that she had been diagnosed with breast cancer and would be having a double mastectomy

Since March a slew of red carpet regulars have tested positive for the virus including Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson, Idris Elba, Mel Gibson and most recently Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson.

Even as award shows and television & film productions have started to safely re-open with necessary precautions, there is still a looming risk over seven months later.

With a vaccine on the rise but no end in sight people are starting to realize that things may not be back to ‘normal’ until the end of 2021 as virtual events have become the norm in entertainment.

Because Giuliana was unable to fly in due to her positive diagnosis, Brad Goreski and Nina Parker from Nightly Pop are set to take over the hosting duties.