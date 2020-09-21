Give Way! Nigeria’s Chioma Nnadi Is New Vogue’s Editor

(Clear road) *in the actual sense of the word* for Nigeria’s very own Chioma Nnadi as she as Vogue’s online editor, effective immediately.

Earlier today, Anna Wintour stated that Nnadi is the new editor of the magazine’s website, replacing Stuart Emmrich, who left in June.

While Wintour keeps her job “indefinitely,” Nnadi is now in charge of the magazine’s digital content.



Nnadi brings her expertise as the website’s fashion news director since 2014 and her impeccable taste. She has also had worked with “The Evening Standard Magazine,” “Fader” and “TRACE,” an independent style magazine.

Full of praises, Wintour wrote in an email sent to staff, “We know how brilliant she is, what a wonderful writer and editor, and what a supportive colleague. Above all, we know her as someone who intuitively understands fashion and brings to it a genuine love of discovery.”

Nigerians are generally known to have a great sense of style, with shows such as the Lagos Fashion Week, GTB Fashion Week and indigenous designers proving us true.

Even more is the fact that as far as Nigeria goes, although her people might have low income, 44% would rather for more expensive items, Mckinsey writes.

“Even better, she is forward looking and understands that Vogue needs to reach new audiences and do so in new ways.”… “She respects our iconic past but is not tied to old traditions. Chioma is an exceptional editor for this role and I couldn’t be happier to see her lead us forward,” Wintour writes.

Trust us to get the reactions of Nigerians:

