Global Citizen, NSIA Set To Raise $50 Million Against Impact Of COVID-19 On Nigerians

The Nigeria Solidarity Support Fund (NSSF) was launched on September 3, 2020.

The international advocacy organisation, Global Citizen, and the Nigeria Sovereign Investment Authority (NSIA) have partnered to create the Nigeria Solidarity Support Fund (NSSF), a fund for Nigerians by Nigerians to combat the devastating effects brought on the citizens by COVID-19 and its associated restrictions.

The pandemic has impacted the lives of every Nigerian with healthcare systems becoming overwhelmed and needing critical support, the fund organisers said in a statement on Thursday.

The initiative will aim to raise an initial $50 million funding target to combat the devastating impact of the pandemic on Nigerians.

The fund is also aimed at supporting vulnerable groups, strengthen Nigeria’s healthcare systems, and re-skill the Nigerian youth for a post-COVID era.

Chairman of the Global Citizen Nigeria, Mr Babatunde Folawiyo, in the Thursday statement, called for the support of all well-meaning Nigerians.

“Now is the time that we can make a difference, whether you are a corporate or an individual, there is a role for you.

“In order for this fund to be a success, we need the whole country to get behind us and donate.”

He also said grants will be awarded to fund projects that support the three core objectives of NSSF.

For more on the NSSF, potential donors are advised to visit its website.

“We are proud that as Nigerians we can rally to support the most vulnerable in our society, and we look forward to making a significant impact in combating the tragic effects of the COVID-19 pandemic,” Vice Chairman, Global Citizen Nigeria, Aigboje Aig-Imoukhuede, said.