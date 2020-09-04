God Instructed me, Says ClergyMan who Killed Native Doctor

A 21-year-old clergyman identified as Uchenna Chukwuma has been arrested by the police in Anambra state for allegedly killing a 60-year-old native doctor, Oliver Chukwudi Ugwu, in Umusiome, Nkpor, on Thursday, September 3.

The spokesperson of Anambra State police command, Haruna Mohammad, said men of the Ogidi divisional police station were alerted immediately after the incident occurred.

Police detectives arrived at the scene and arrested the suspect who during interrogation, said he was sent by God to kill the deceased native doctor.

According to the police, the suspect said the native doctor was disturbing him spiritually and has not allowed him to progress financially.

Haruna Mohammad added that the victim was rushed to the Iyi Enu hospital Ogidi for medical attention where he was certified dead by the medical doctor on arrival. His corpse was deposited at the hospital mortuary for autopsy.

Haruna Mohammad said the machete used in perpetrating the crime was recovered as an exhibit and that the case has been transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department, Awka for discreet investigation in order to unravel the actual circumstances surrounding the incident.

