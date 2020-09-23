God used Wike for my electoral victory- Obaseki

By Mike Odiegwu, Port Harcourt

Edo Governor Godwin Obaseki has described his River colleague Nyesom Wike as a vessel used by God to secure him a second term in office.

Obaseki said he was rejected by the All Progressives Congress (APC) but he first ran to Wike, who gave him the consolation that eventually paid off.

He said Wike was the second pivot after God in the entire process that led to his victory at the just-concluded poll.

Obaseki, according to a statement by Rivers Commissioner for Information and Communications, Paulinus Nsirim, spoke when he led some political leaders of Edo State on a thank-you visit to Wike at the Government House, Port Harcourt.

He acknowledged commitment of Wike in ensuring electoral victory for him by relocating to Edo despite attacks from the opposition.

He said: “After I was pushed out of my former Party, this house was the first place I sought solace. You took me in as a brother, out of the storm, changed my cloths and gave me food to eat.

“It was in this house, the Campaign Council met to work out the key strategies that led us to victory. You mobilised people across the country. You moved to Benin, went through the humiliation and attacks. You supported us and we won.

“It will be a sin against God if we do not come to say thank you. Even if the victory we are celebrating is from God. He has used people like you to make it happen”.

Wike said his support was informed by the fact that Obaseki was courageous and fearless.

He said standing against godfathers was not easy but that Obaseki made himself available to protect the interest of Edo State.

He said: “Our work would have been difficult if he did not make himself available. I cannot support a lily hearted person. Governor Obaseki was firm.

“It is not easy to fight godfatherism. But he has the interest of Edo people at heart. Together, we have conquered it”.

Wike also clarified he advocated unity within the party explaining when Obaseki joined the PDP, he pushed for all interests to be considered.

That position, he said, paid off because the party went into the electoral battle as a united family and clinched the victory.

He said: “I did not want division. I insisted that it will be good we are all together. This will make it easy to go into the electoral battle and win.

“I thank you my brother, Obaseki for carrying everybody along in the Party. Edo people are also looking up to you to forgive everybody.

“Forgive your political opponents. I am happy that today, South -South is under one political party. This will make for integration. We can speak with one voice in moving Nigeria forward. This is the sweetest electoral victory I have ever witnessed”.