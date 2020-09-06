Golf: Okah-Donli backs Nigerian ladies to beat African rivals

By Ben Efe

National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP) director-general, Julie Okah-Donli has backed Nigerian lady golfers to dominate their African rivals in tournaments to come.

Okah-Donli who was looking ahead to the 2021 Ladies Open Golf Championships, spoke against the background of the rivalry between Nigerian ladies and their Ugandan counterparts in recent times. In the 2020 tournament decided at the IBB International Golf and Country club last February, Amina Wilfred of the Nigerian Police Force arrested the dominance of Uganda’s Irene Nakalembe who had won back to back titles.

“We have very good lady golfers in Nigeria. Maybe they were having a bad game when the Ugandans topped them.

“But going forward I know that they are working very hard not just to win in Africa, but also in tournaments around the world,” said the NAPTIP boss.

She urged young Nigerian ladies to embrace sports in which they are talented. This is in other to create life changing opportunities for themselves, rather than fall into the trap of human traffickers who are ever on the look out for hapless ladies to exploit.

She disclosed playing golf has more than helped her to stay fit and be focused on her job of ridding the country of criminal elements bent on taking advantage of vulnerable women and children.

“Golf gives me all the required exercise that I need. And I’m also very keen to improve on my game,”Mrs. Okah-Donli added.

VANGUARD