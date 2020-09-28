Good people either get into politics or be ruled by lesser humans — Senate spokesman

By Shina Abubakar

SENATE spokesman, Senator Ajibola Basiru, has described the process of electing political leaders in the country as flawed, which is why men of goodwill and morals have to get into politics or be ruled by lesser humans.

However, he admitted that morality was a necessary virtue lacking in society, adding that many Third World countries are lacking quality leadership with the ability to think outside the box to drive development.

Ajibola disclosed this on Monday, during a public lecture entitled: “Leadership in a decadent society: Treading the solitary road,” at Osun State University, Osogbo, in honour of the Vice-Chancellor, Prof Labode Popoola’s 60th birthday.

He stressed the need for persons of impeccable character with adequate knowledge to venture into politics, else the country would continue to be led by people without vision or mission.

He said though politics is tough, there is need for those in academics to venture into it with a view to re-engineering it and improve the quality of leadership in the country.

His words: “What is lacking in the leadership of the third world countries is that they lack the capacity to think out of the box. But Professor Popoola has brought innovation to administration and governance of the Osun State University.

“I must congratulate you for being able to have the courage to drive the university with innovations.

“The process of leadership selection in our country is challenged, particularly the political leadership.

“The process of selection, the process of attainment of leadership is absolutely flawed and that is why it is very important for us to encourage people of goodwill, intellect and sagacity, and uncommon morality to get engaged in our political sphere.

“If we do not engage in politics we will end up being ruled by those who are lesser than us and they will take us to where we don’t want.”

The institution’s Chancellor, Dr. Folorunso Alakija, while contributing during the virtual lecture, stressed the need to tackle corruption in the country, saying it is the major ill mitigating against the nation’s development.

She said corruption has permeated all strata of the society such that the youths, rather than stay back to contribute to the development of the country, were looking for all means to go abroad to seek greener pastures.

VANGUARD