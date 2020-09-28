World News Google Demands Its 30% Cut From App Developers in Play Store By Daisuke Wakabayashi 23 mins ago ShareTweet 0 Post Views: Visits 32 Some companies like Netflix and Spotify had avoided making the payment when people paid for something inside their apps. Share this:Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)MoreClick to share on Skype (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related
Comments