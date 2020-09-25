Google services including Gmail and Youtube crash for more than 20 MINUTES across the US

By Andrew Court For Dailymail.com

Published: 00:37 EDT, 25 September 2020 | Updated: 01:05 EDT, 25 September 2020

Google platforms including Gmail and YouTube temporarily went down across the United States on Thursday evening, sparking tens of thousands of complaints.

According to online monitor DownDetector, Google services crashed in many parts of the country at 9pm Eastern Time.

An outage map shows the east and west coasts were most severely affected, but there were also reports of outages in parts of the south and Midwest.

Problems were reported to be resolved by 9.23pm, but not before 22,000 complaints had been filed with DownDetector.

Taking to Twitter, Google’s senior vice president of technical infrastructure,Urs Hölzle, blamed the crash on ‘a pool of servers that route traffic to application backends’.

‘We’re very sorry for the outage, we know how critical these services are to everyone’s lives. We’re working on a postmortem to ensure this won’t happen again,’ he wrote.

