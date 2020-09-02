Breaking News

Gordon D’Arcy: Munster need constructive chaos to derail blue juggernaut

By
0
Post Views: Visits 55

Van Graan’s men must disrupt Leinster at source to have a real chance of a final place

Tadhg Beirne’s return will be a massive aid to Munster at the breakdown. Photograph: Dan Sheridan/Inpho

Tadhg Beirne’s return will be a massive aid to Munster at the breakdown. Photograph: Dan Sheridan/Inpho

Munster are coming to Dublin for a brawl. Not the ‘99 call’ of olden times but a similar methodology to the Springboks when they face the All Blacks.

All the South Africans floating about the University of Limerick will know what I mean. To have any chance of stopping New Zealand, the opposition must disrupt their flow. At least once in a game they will open you up, leave you sucking oxygen under your posts. Keep it to two or three line breaks and a team could still face a 15, 20 point deficit.

The Irish Times

Please subscribe or
sign in to continue reading.

The Irish Times

You’ve reached an article that is only available to Irish Times subscribers.

Subscribe today and get the full picture for just €1 for the first month.

Subscribe
No obligation, cancel any time.

Already a subscriber? Sign In

Róisín Ingle: The girls are going back to school. And we just took away their phones

Previous article

I have faced hostility from my community since helping refugees

Next article

You may also like

Comments

Leave a Reply

More in Breaking News