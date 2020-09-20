Gov El Rufai to compete In Kaduna marathon

Nasir El-Rufai



Kaduna State Governor, Nasir el Rufai, has registered to compete in the maiden Kaduna Marathon holding on November 21, 2020. He also called on all indigenes of the state, both old and young, to be involved in the marathon.

El Rufai, who spoke in Kaduna, yesterday, said, “as 80 years old participate regularly in international marathons, Kaduna should not be different.”

The governor, who filled his registration form for the Kaduna marathon, also hinted that he would build stadium in different parts of the state to discover more talents.

He stated that the state half marathon would, among other things, reposition the Kaduna as the number one sports state in the north. He assured that they would adhere strictly to COVID-19 protocols during the race, saying; “I am a graduate of Coronavirus, after surviving the virus.”

“I will participate in the race, but I will not run more than five kilometres.



“I implore all to register for the Kaduna marathon.



“We are doing our best to restore Kaduna back to its glory years.

“The Kaduna marathon is not my initiative, but that of our team of technocrats. You need not to compliment the governor for it.”

The governor added that the vision of Kaduna marathon is to establish a sustainable, diversified, community-focused running event, encourage athletes, families and persons at all levels to lead healthy and competitive lifestyles through running.”

According to el Rufai, the Kaduna Marathon 2020 will cost between N250 million and N300 million with private sponsorships and donations, with no recourse to public funds.

He added: “We want to double our prize money every year, I assure everyone that this marathon will be sustained. At least, I assure you all until 2023 when I will leave office, and I am sure the subsequent government won’t throw away the unique marathon.

“We want to give our youths a sustainable life, expect more sports to come to Kaduna. We are going to draw up a 10 to 15 year blueprint to develop sports in the state. Kaduna has contributed to the success of Nigerian sports more than any state in the country.

“The managing director of Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA) announced the parastatal’s sponsorship of the Kaduna Marathon.”

The winner of the elite race of 10 kilometres will take home a cash prize of $10,000, while the top 10 winners will all get cash prizes with the 10th placed taking $1,000.

Winners of the male and female categories will get N3 milion each, as top 10 local winners to get cash prize, with the 10th placed getting N250,000. A total of 20 elite runners (10 male and 10 female) have been invited.