Gov Ishaku clinches award for boosting tea production

Taraba State governor, Darius Ishaku, has been awarded the Best Developer and Promoter of Tea award for his efforts at making the state a major tea producer.

Named Highland Rescue Award, 2020 was presented to the governor by the Board of Governing Council and Management of the Mambilla beverages Maker’s of Highland Tea and Green Tea at the Exco’s Chambers Government House Jalingo.

At the event, Ishaku said the rescue team is passionate about improving the revenue base of the state, a reason he ensuring the state maintains comparative edge in tea production.

Consequently, he promised to facilitate the Mini hydro power project of four kilometers that has the capacity to harvest seven kilowatts to electrify Gembu and Nguroje.

The governor maintained his stance to promote advocacy for the establishment of Tea Development Council and also priorities other Agro Allied products like Rice,Sesame Seed,Rice,Cassava and others.

He thanked his rescue team,Board of Directors,Management and Staff of the Mambilla Beverages Company for their unflinching support that has enabled the Company to work effectively.

Commenting,Secretary to the State Government, Anthony Jellason who is the Chairman of the Board of Governing Council appreciated Governor Darius Ishaku for his many sacrifices to the State that has ensured effective service delivery.

He solicited the support of the Governor on tea value chain in Nigeria to enable Mambilla beverages Company to keep working optimally.

The Board Chairman told Governor Ishaku that the Company still has the capacity to engage and employ more youths in the State.

Earlier,Managing Director of Taraba Investment and Properties Limited Illiya Ezekiel stressed the award presented to was timely in his effort at reviving and repositioning the company.

He said the Mambilla beverages company has created wealth for many marketers and has employed over three thousand Youths.

Ezekiel, disclosed that with good management the company was able to deliver over seventy five million naira to the State Government last year.

Mambilla Beverages and Company Limited which was moribund was revamped by Governor Ishaku in his first term in office which now has markets within and outside the state through many efforts that was put in place.