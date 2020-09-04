Gov Mohammed calls for stronger Private sector participation to reposition Bauchi economy

Sen. Bala Mohammed, Executive Governor of Bauchi state

Gov. Bala Mohammed has enjoined the private sector to deploy financial, technical and managerial skills to reposition Bauchi State economy for the better.

Mohammed made the call when he inaugurated the newly established Bureau for Privatisation and Economic Reform in Bauchi on Friday.

The bureau, he said, is expected to serve as a policy and decision making body on feasibility of possible economic reforms.

He said the private sector would be actively involved in the activities of the bureau to improve and strengthen competition, public finances ,funding of infrastructure projects and delivery of qualitative services.

”Bauchi State requires active engagement of private sector by partnering with the government to deploy their financial,technical and managerial skills to reposition the state’s economy for the better.

” This strategy would resuscitates our ailing industries to enable us compete for economic growth and profitability” he said.

The governor who described privatisation as a tool to reduce government burden in terms of underutilization of resources , over employment, fiscal burden, financial crisis,heavy loses and subsidies.

According to him the objectives of the breau is transfer of management of all enterprises to the bureau and removal of unnecessary interference in the management of enterprises from the line ministries for transparency and corporate governance.

He said other benefits of the bureau were avoidance of conflict of interest in the management of the state owned enterprises,saying the board would allow the bureau to function effectively.

He called on the board members to deploy their wealth of experience in the discharge of their responsibilities,stressing we expect you to work assiduously for a better Bureau.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the bureau comprises of eleven members, with the state deputy governor, Sen. Baba Tela as chairman and Ibrahim Kasim the Director-General of the Bureau as secretary (NAN)

