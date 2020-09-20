Gov. Sule orders immediate evacuation of victims, donates relief materials

Nasarawa State Governor, Abdullahi Sule

By David Odama – Lafia

Over 200 houses have been submerged, worship centers, schools, clinics and shops were not spared as they were ravaged by flood in Nasarawa local government area of Nasarawa state Sunday.

Speaking at the scene of the incident, the state Governor Abdullahi Sule ordered for the immediate evacuation of the flood victims from the flood prone areas.

The governor’s order followed the high level of devastation that that hit the local government following the torrential rain that has left no fewer than 2,000 homeless in the state.

Governor Sule who ordered that food items, mattresses and other relief items be provided without immediately to cushion the effect of the flooding urged the people to desist from building on waterways and indiscriminate dumping of refuse in drainages.

According to the governor, government would take urgent review of the channelisation system in the state and seek the collaboration of the Federal Government in tackling the age-long ecological problems in the area.

“ My administration will take a second look at the channelisation project while hoping to seek the collaboration of the Federal Government in tackling the age-long ecological problems in this area,” he said.

Chairman of Nasarawa local government area, Mohammed Sani Ottos described the incident as the worst of its kind in the local government in the past 40 years.

“We have never gotten it so bad as it is today, people are in dire need of help. You went round and saw it yourself, houses, shops, schools, health facilities and others were submerged.

“The governor promised to support the victims with N2m to enable us provide for relief materials such as mattress, pillows, bedsheets, food as well as temporary shelter for them for the meantime and he has redeemed that pledge,” he stated.

In his remark, the Emir of Nasarawa who is the former minister of environment, Ibrahim Usman Jibrin called on the state government to empower the state Urban Development Board with adequate manpower and mandate to execute their duties effectively.

The traditional ruler who decried the resident’s non compliance with building regulations appealed to the residents to desist from building and dumping of refuse in water ways.

“Roads were covered, houses, everything you can think of, water will always find its way whether you make provision for it or not, when it does it comes with full force and you cannot contain it,” he said.

Mr Muhktar Haruna, a resident of Water Board area who’s poultry was submerged by flood, said that he has lost over 500,000 naira worth of birds and properties.

Mrs Halimatu Kande Umar, a supervisory councilor of health with the local government area, who’s residence was also affected by the flood narrates the incident to our correspondent.

She lamented that sympathizers were stealing their properties which they managed to escape with, as their houses were filled with water and they were forced to keep their properties outside.

“All our eyes and our hope is on government. We are praying to God to touch the mind of our leaders to come to the aid of all those staying by the river side. With all joy, we will be happy if they remove us from here and take us somewhere else,” she said.

