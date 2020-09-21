Gov. Wike Blows Hot, Calls For Dissolution Of SARS After They Chased And Killed Upcoming Artist In Rivers

A mobile police officer attached to De Topic supermarket at the Elelenwo area of Port Harcourt has shot and killed a 20-year-old aspiring artist, Daniel Chibuike to death after he was chased by SARS operatives.

The young artist, popularly known as Sleek was gunned down on Saturday, September 19, 2020, around 4 pm after he and a friend were accosted by the operatives of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad, SARS.

The late singer and his friend, Reuben, however, took to their heels upon sighting the SARS operative, who in turn chased them and began screaming that they were thieves.

Reports say the duo ran towards the busy market in Elelenwo community before the MOPOL officer intercepted them and shot Chibuike thrice.

The SARS operatives chased the duo who were coming out of Reuben’s house.

According to a source who spoke anonymously, “The SARS operatives, all of a sudden, started screaming that the duo were thieves prompting the MOPOL officer to open fire on them.

“Sleek died due to the inability of the police officers to take him to the hospital despite pleadings from his friend, adding that they left him to bleed to death in front of the supermarket.”

It was gathered that the Ruben was later transferred to the State Criminal Investigative Department from the Miniokoro police station while the SARS officers involved were also detained by the state police command.

The activities of the SARS officers did not go unnoticed by the Rivers State Governor, Nyesome Wike.

Gov. Wike called for an outright reformation or dissolution of SARS after the killing

The brutal killing of a young vibrant man in Port Harcourt by men of the SARS unit of @PoliceNG is unacceptable, we have and will continue to clamor for the reformation or outright dissolution of SARS because they have become a menace to the society. #EndSARS — Governor Wike (@NyesomWlKE) September 21, 2020

