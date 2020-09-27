Gov. Wike describes late Karibi-Whyte as a super hero, incorruptible jurist

Nyesom Wike

Gov. Nyesom Wike of Rivers has described the late Justice Adolphus Karibi-Whyte as a super hero and incorruptible jurist.

Gov. Wike made this known during the funeral service of the retired justice of the supreme court in Abonnema, Akuku-Toru Local Government Area, Rivers

Represented by his Chief of Staff, Mr Emeka Woke, the governor stated that said Justice Karibi-Whyte was jurist of great historic status.

“Nigeria has lost super jurist, an incorruptible jurist with a historic status. Until death, he remained a source of inspiration to many.

“He dedicated about 60 years of his eventful life to the service of our nation and the international community, he was an epitome of unshakable integrity, civility and dignity,” he said.

The governor further described the late jurist as a man of many paths, saying, “he was a scholar, he taught, published and mentored many young ones to success.

“As a public servant, he was dedicated, professional and result-oriented. As a jurist, he was devoted to the cause of justice and always defended the dignity of the legal profession.

“His writings were precise, and his speech clothed in juristic elegance; is judgments were models for its forensic thoughts and anchored on sound legal thoughts.

“For him, law was nothing unless it serves the collective interest of the society, he committed his judicial career to further the ideal that everyone, irrespective background deserve equal protection,” he said.

Also speaking during the service, Minister of Transportation, Mr Chibuike Amaechi, said the late jurist attracted honour and respect to the state and the nation.

“But for the outbreak of COVID-19, he is the only Rivers man that would have been laid at the Supreme Court, he put the name of the state world map.

“I am happy to be associated with Justice Karibi-Whyte for so many reasons, he held his ground in law and told me that the judiciary is incorruptible no matter how much we have lost our voices.

“He was incorruptible, he never asked me for money, he led me on and today I am proud to say that I am one of the best governors the state has produced,” he said.

Amaechi described him as a man of character who preached high moral standards and self-respect to the younger generation.

“He told me about self-respect and its meaning to life, we shall continue to miss him, we shall miss his counsel and his fatherly roles,” he said.(NAN)

