Government concern over rise in Covid-19 cases in eight counties

The Government is concerned at trends in the spread of Covid-19 in the counties of Louth, Waterford, Limerick, Kildare, Leitrim, Donegal, Offaly and Wicklow.

At a Covid-19 briefing, assistant secretary general at the Department of Taoiseach Liz Canavan said there are now “worrying trends in most areas”.

A second period of sweeping national restrictions would result in “intolerable challenges” and must be avoided, the Government warned this morning.

Speaking after the first weekend of level three restrictions for Dublin, Ms Canavan said the new framework for living alongside coronavirus has set out specific priorities including education, childcare, health and social care services.

“Many of these groups have suffered most and a second period of restrictions has to be avoided or the challenges will accrue in ways that would be intolerable.”

“After that we want to protect as many businesses as possible. We also want to protect and promote those things which are critical to our personal resilience. Access to sports, arts, physical activity and other activities which are part of who we are and how we sustain ourselves mentally when times are hard.”

Ms Canavan said levels of the virus are increasing rapidly and community transmission is increasing.

In terms of the decision to place the entire county of Dublin on level three of the framework, she said the profile of the disease in Dublin is “at an extremely critical juncture.”

Choices

“These choices are incredibly difficult to make. All the time it is a balancing act. Public health would not recommend these measures, and Government would not implement them, if they did not truly believe they are necessary now.”

“We are currently at level two of the framework nationally. We want to stay there or improve to level one. We don’t want to go the other way. To keep all of the businesses we care about open, we must all work together to stop the spread of the virus.”

There has very understandably been a particular focus on Dublin over the past few days. However, most other counties are also seeing increasing numbers of cases of #COVID19. Three in particular are already high and continuing to rise fast; 1/n — Dr Ronan Glynn (@ronan_glynn) September 20, 2020 It is vital that people in all counties, but in these in particular, do all they can to break chains of transmission over the next 7 days. We are not powerless in dictating the course of this disease;

1. Wash your hands regularly

2. Take a step back and keep your distance — Dr Ronan Glynn (@ronan_glynn) September 20, 2020

The public has again been urged to limit social interactions, keep a distance, wear a mask and wash their hands while practising good respiratory etiquette.

Ms Canavan said that as a nation, Ireland is “weary” and said “there is no one who is not tired of it all.”

“Whether that is simply that you are fearful and isolated because you are more vulnerable to the disease, perhaps you have lost a loved one, perhaps you are working on the frontline where you see no end in sight. Maybe you have lost your job and have real money worries, or perhaps you have a business which is barely making it from week to week.”

Minister for Climate Action Eamon Ryan warned at the weekend there was a “possibility” that other counties would have their Covid-19 status elevated to Level 3 alongside Dublin.

While Dublin has the highest incidents of coronavirus, acting chief medical officer Dr Ronan Glynn tweeted on Sunday night that most other counties were also seeing a rise in coronavirus numbers.

In Louth, the 14-day incidence rate has risen to 102 per 100,000 of the population with 131 cases in the past fortnight; in Donegal the incidence rate increased to 84 per 100,000 with 133 cases in the past fortnight and in Waterford it rose to 89 per 100,000 with 103 cases in the last fortnight.

“It is vital that people in all counties, but in these in particular, do all they can to break chains of transmission over the next 7 days,” wrote Dr Glynn in his tweet. He urged people to continue washing their hands regularly, keep their distance from others, wear a face covering, avoid crowds and assume that those they meet may be infectious.

He also advised the public to plan to meet “half as many people this week as you did last week”.

Limiting contacts

Prof Philip Nolan, chair of the epidemiological modelling advisory group of the National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET), said on Monday that while testing was important, the primary defence against the spread of the virus was to limit contacts.

Speaking on RTÉ’s Morning Ireland programme, Prof Nolan acknowledged that social contact was important for people’s welfare and health, but urged the public to “exercise personal discretion” about how often they engage in social activities.

“The subtle message is to reduce your social contacts by half and, if we do that, Dublin can move down from level 3 to level 2 and other counties will be able to avoid those restrictions that were imposed on Dublin,” he said.

However, he warned even if people “work really hard”, progress to reduced transmission could still be very slow. If the rate of transmission stabilises in 10 days “that will be a really good sign,” he said. “We need to keep at it to keep the trend downwards.”

Now is not the time for negligence even though the mortality rate from the virus for over 65s has dropped from one in five in April to one in 20 today, said Prof Nolan. He reassured listeners that there was no need to panic but said it was important to remember “this is still a lethal virus”.

Prof Nolan said it will take at least a week to see the results of the measures introduced in Dublin at the weekend.

Dublin’s incidence rate currently varies from 187.3 in Dublin North-West to 55.9 in Dublin South, according to the latest epidemiological report from the HSE’s Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC).

Despite the rise in cases, pubs outside Dublin that do not serve food will be permitted to open today, for the first time since mid-March.

A further 396 cases were reported on Sunday – the highest daily figure since mid-May, with 274 reported on Saturday. The number of hospitalised patients has increased to 79, and those in ICU to 16. There were no further deaths reported.