Government seeks creative thematic designs for Nigeria @60

As part of activities to mark Nigeria’s 60th independence anniversary, the Federal Government has called on creative individuals to produce slogans, photographs and poems for the event.

Making the announcement in a statement at the weekend, Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Dr. Isa Pantami, stated: “October 1 is a day that reminds every citizen about the dawn of the nation we call our country, a diverse nation with resilient and hardworking people. Nigerians have gone far and wide, impacting their communities and the world at large.”

To celebrate the country’s diamond jubilee, he said the “Federal Government of Nigeria, under the leadership of President Muhammadu Buhari, has approved an inclusive national independence celebration programme in line with COVID-19 protocols and guidelines.”