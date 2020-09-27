Governors Forum describes attack on Gov. Zulum’s convoy as distraction

Prof Babagan Zulum, Governor of Borno state

The Progressives Governors Forum (PGF) has condemned the Saturday attack on two convoys of Gov. Babagana Zulum of Borno along Maiduguri Baga Road, by Boko Haram insurgents, describing it as a distraction.

The forum said this in a statement signed by its Chairman, Gov. Abubakar Bagudu of Kebbi on Sunday in Abuja while commiserating with the people and government of Borno over the incidence.

According to the statement, one of the convey belong to the governor while the other belong to the committee on Baga reconstruction.

“As Progressive Governors, we are saddened by this dastardly attack, which has resulted in the unfortunate death of precious lives of security personnel and innocent citizens.

“The attack of Saturday, Sept. 26, on the two convoys by the Boko Haram insurgents is to distract the government from ensuring that life return to normal in Borno.

“While we commiserate with the Government and people of Borno, we call on the Federal Government to immediately provide more logistical support to security agencies deployed to Borno.

This, it said, was critical to ensure speedy return to normal life in Borno and the North East generally.

It added that the progressive governors on their part will continue to support their colleague to ensure peace and tranquility in the area.

“We re-affirm our commitment to support our security agencies to end all activities of Boko Haram in all parts of Nigeria.

“We join our brother, Gov. Zulum, our leaders in Borno and Nigerians to pray for the repose of the souls of all those who lost their lives.

“In this painful period, Nigerians should be strengthened by the determination of Gov. Zulum to expedite peace building process in Borno and indeed the whole of North East,” the statement said.

It charged Nigerians to rise in support of the laudable initiatives of Borno Government to return citizens in the state to normal life.

It noted that the strategies and tactics currently adopted by Borno State and security agencies were very effective.

The statement, however, stressed that there was need for all to rise in support of the people and government of Borno to end all activities of Boko Haram insurgents, which promoted trade and tax administration that funded their heinous activities.(NAN)

vanguardngr.com