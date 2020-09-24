Governors hold emergency virtual teleconference over NLC’s planned strike

The 36 state governors are to hold an emergency meeting over the threat by the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) to embark on an industrial action to demand that the Federal Government rescinds its decision on the recent hike in the prices of petroleum products and electricity.

The Nigerian Governors’ Forum (NGF) disclosed this in a statement issued by its Head, Media and Public Affairs, Abdulrazaque Bello-Barkindo, in Abuja on Wednesday.

Bello-Barkindo said that the emergency meeting scheduled for 6pm on Thursday would seek ways of settling the rift and find a mutual agreement.

He said that all governors were expected to attend the first NGF emergency virtual teleconference to consider the matter which he described as of urgent national importance.

Bello-Barkindo said that the matter needs to be quickly resolved in order not to worsen the already bad situation of Nigerians as caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Vanguard